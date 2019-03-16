Khabib vs Godzilla? Bizarre comic strip of UFC champ resurfaces, feat. Kadyrov & Tsar Nicholas II

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has a reputation for fighting all comers in the octagon, a Russian comic strip has the Dagestan native has him even tussling with monster Godzilla - on orders from Ramzan Kadyrov.

The comic tells the story of Dagestan native Khabib being called upon by Chechen leader and friend Ramzan Kadyrov to defend the Southern Russian city of Sochi against the mythical fire-breathing creature, which was created in Japan.

Also making a cameo appearance is Tsar Nicholas II as an authority figure deciding to make the call to summon the papakha-wearing hero.

In the comic, Khabib is seen wrestling with the mammoth creature as it destroys buildings and cars, hurling back fireballs and treating the huge half-lizard

Godzilla was originally created in 1954, and led to a hugely successful film series, the latest installment of which is to be released this year.

The comic has resurfaced again thanks to Russian MMA journalist Rigan Rakhmatulin translating the comic for fight publication Bloody Elbow.

Away from fantasy, Khabib has not featured in the octagon since defending his lightweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Irish superstar Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October, after which he received a suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for his post-fight brawl.

He is expected to return sometime before the end of the year, with Tony Ferguson perhaps the most likely to challenge for his belt, should the Russian not fancy making the crossover into boxing.