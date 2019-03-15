'One of the worst things I've seen': Khabib pays tribute to New Zealand mosque terror attack victims

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid tribute to the victims of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 49 people dead on Friday.

"This is one of the worst video i have ever seen. Allah knows better than us, patience to all," wrote the 30-year-old UFC fighter. He also added a line in Arabic which translates "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

At least 49 people were killed and around 20 wounded during attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Police detained four people in connection with the rampage, one of whom was charged with murder.

It is also reported that one of the suspects, who has been identified as 28-year-old Australian named Brenton Tarrant, used a small GoPro camera to livestream his attack on Facebook.

Shortly before the attack, he reportedly published a 73-page ‘manifesto’ in which he vowed “revenge” against Muslim “invaders.”

According to reports, he also wrote that he was inspired by right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.

MMA star Nurmagomedov joined a list of prominent sportspeople to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks.

