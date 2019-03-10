Shaq attack: NBA legend shows off his MMA kicks on ONE Championship star Eddie Alvarez

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal showed he still has some of the athleticism that made him a monster on the basketball court, as he playfully sparred with ONE Championship MMA star Eddie Alvarez.

Alvarez, along with fellow ONE Championship star Sage Northcutt, appeared on US network TNT's 'Inside The NBA', as Alvarez donned the kick pads to put Shaq through his paces.

And the big man showed some hefty power as his kicks sent former UFC lightweight world champion Alvarez staggering back across the studio floor.

HEAVY kicks from Shaq to Eddie Alvarez on Inside the NBA! @Ealvarezfight@SHAQ@NBAonTNT#WeAreONE#MartialArts



For our fans in the US, be sure to catch us on Bleacher Report Live and TNT! @brlive@tntdramapic.twitter.com/YDjpL1Y5Cs — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 9, 2019

And while the two mixed martial arts stars were demonstrating some grappling techniques, Shaq took the opportunity to try to secure a takedown of his own on his old rival Charles Barkley, who made a hasty retreat across the studio.

Alvarez and Northcutt were in studio to help promote TNT's new relationship with ONE Championship. Both men are recent signings to the Singapore-based MMA organization, having departed the UFC earlier in the year.

Alvarez will make his ONE debut at the organization's first show in Japan on March 31.

Titled 'A New Era', the Tokyo event will feature four world title fights, as well as Alvarez's debut, as he takes on Russian knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin in a quarter-final bout in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix tournament.

Alvarez, who captured the lightweight world titles in both the UFC and Bellator MMA, is now bidding to add the ONE Championship lightweight title to his remarkable fighting resumé.

But he will need to run through the Grand Prix tournament in order to be successful, starting with victory over the dangerous Nastyukhin.

The Novokuznetsk native is a renowned finisher of fights, with 10 of his 12 career wins coming by stoppage, all in the first round.