‘Get a slave ship, get them motherf***ers out’: Snoop Dogg in shocking rant at LA Lakers (EXPLICIT)

Rapper Snoop Dogg has unleashed his full fury at the struggling LA Lakers, laying into his beloved NBA team as a bunch of “sorry motherf***ers” in a shocking X-rated rant – but sparing star man LeBron James.

The Lakers went down to a 118-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns – the bottom-placed Western Conference team – in another hapless performance on Sunday.

It was a new low in a disappointing season for James and Co., as they languish in 10th in the Western Conference standings.

It was also all too much for Snoop to bear, as he let rip in his own inimitable style in a video posted on social media.

As with most of Snoop’s rap tunes, it came with some choice words and EXPLICIT CONTENT, so discretion is advised before watching the expletive-laden clip below.

Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019

The Long Beach-born rapper, 47, calls for coach Luke Walton to go as well as some of the Lakers players.

“It’s f***ing terrible watching my Lakers play,” he fumes.

“Somebody got to go. F*** this s***. Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of n***** got to go. Starting with the coach. This s*** ain’t going to work.

“This is not the LA way. Ship all the n**** out. Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry motherf***ers the f*** outta here,” he adds.

Snoop spared star man LeBron James his ire, however, claiming that he was the only one stepping up for the team.

“…Get LeBron some f***ing help, because these goofballs ain’t going do s***. They sorry. They f***ing suck.”

The rapper known for hits such as ‘Ain’t No Fun’ and ‘Drop it Like it’s Hot’ is clearly not getting any joy from watching his team, even offering to sell his booth at the Staples Center for $5.

“I’m selling my f***ing booth right now. I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it.

“Five dollars for the mother***ing booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now.”

Next up for the Lakers are city rivals the Clippers on Monday. Whether Snoop will be watching is another matter.