New Zealand shooting that left 40 dead at 2 mosques: What we know so far
Published time: 15 Mar, 2019 07:43 Edited time: 15 Mar, 2019 07:53
Deadly shootings apparently carried out by nationalist extremists have killed 40 people in two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand. This is what we know about the attacks so far.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that 40 people have been killed and over 20 injured.
- Four suspects have been arrested; one of them has been confirmed to be an Australian national by the country’s prime minister. None of them were on any security watch lists.
- One of the gunmen identified himself on social media as a 28-year-old Australian named Brenton Tarrant.
- Tarrant used a GoPro camera to livestream the attack on the Al Noor Mosque.
- His weapons were inscribed with references to famous European battles against Muslims and neo-Nazi slogans. One of the battles referenced is the 1683 Battle of Vienna against the Ottoman Empire.
- Ardern called the tragedy “a terrorist attack” by “extremist right-wing” perpetrators, describing it as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”
- The national security threat level has been changed to “high,” the PM said, adding that New Zealand was targeted because of its values, which “cannot be shaken.”
