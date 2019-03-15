Multiple victims at shootings at 2 New Zealand mosques, 1 shooter in custody

Police are responding to a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Reports suggest at least nine people have been killed. One person is in custody.

The shooter entered the Masjid Al Noor mosque 10 minutes after prayers began and let off “dozens, if not hundreds of rounds,” witness Ahmad al-Mahmoud told New Zealand outlet Stuff. He described the man as white-skinned, blond, short, and wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest.

We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future. — Canterbury Police NZ (@NZPCanterbury) March 15, 2019

A second shooting took place at Linwood Masjid, where a witness says they saw a man leave the mosque wearing camouflage gear and a motorcycle helmet, while unconfirmed reports indicate a bomb was found on nearby Strickland ave.

Police have one suspect in custody, but are unsure if there are other suspects at large, according to commissioner Mike Bush.

I want to ask anyone who was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand today, not to go.

About 20 officers are clearing nearby buildings, while Christchurch schools have been placed on lockdown. Another witness said he saw “a man in handcuffs being led away by police.”

In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

Witnesses, cited by media, have said multiple people were killed, with an unnamed source telling Stuff there were nine fatalities. There has been no official confirmation of the numbers as of yet. Witness Muhammad Alsouzan says “up to 15” were shot inside the mosque.

Christchurch Hospital staff are expecting about 40 to 50 injured people and have cleared out the emergency department in preparation.

In response to a serious ongoing incident we're locking down number of central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library. https://t.co/tph8HFddm3 — ChCh City Council (@ChristchurchCC) March 15, 2019

A text sent by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand reportedly said 50 people were shot during Friday prayers.

Twenty emergency vehicles are on the scene, and six people have reportedly been taken to the hospital, with two in serious condition.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW