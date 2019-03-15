Multiple victims at shootings at 2 New Zealand mosques, 1 shooter in custody

2nd mosque shooting confirmed, 1 person in custody – Christchurch, New Zealand police
Published time: 15 Mar, 2019 01:46 Edited time: 15 Mar, 2019 03:08
Police are responding to a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Reports suggest at least nine people have been killed. One person is in custody.

The shooter entered the Masjid Al Noor mosque 10 minutes after prayers began and let off “dozens, if not hundreds of rounds,” witness Ahmad al-Mahmoud told New Zealand outlet Stuff. He described the man as white-skinned, blond, short, and wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest.

A second shooting took place at Linwood Masjid, where a witness says they saw a man leave the mosque wearing camouflage gear and a motorcycle helmet, while unconfirmed reports indicate a bomb was found on nearby Strickland ave.

Police have one suspect in custody, but are unsure if there are other suspects at large, according to commissioner Mike Bush.

I want to ask anyone who was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand today, not to go.

About 20 officers are clearing nearby buildings, while Christchurch schools have been placed on lockdown. Another witness said he saw “a man in handcuffs being led away by police.”

Witnesses, cited by media, have said multiple people were killed, with an unnamed source telling Stuff there were nine fatalities. There has been no official confirmation of the numbers as of yet. Witness Muhammad Alsouzan says “up to 15” were shot inside the mosque.

Christchurch Hospital staff are expecting about 40 to 50 injured people and have cleared out the emergency department in preparation.

A text sent by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand reportedly said 50 people were shot during Friday prayers.

Twenty emergency vehicles are on the scene, and six people have reportedly been taken to the hospital, with two in serious condition.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

