Maradona breaks out dance moves after Dorados victory to put health scare behind him (VIDEO)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona put recent fears over his health firmly behind him by breaking out into a celebratory dance with his team Dorados after their win at Correcaminos – during which he had been red-carded.

Maradona returned to the helm at the Mexican second division club toward the end of January, after being hospitalized earlier that month for a procedure to stop internal bleeding related to a hernia.

The World Cup winner, 58, later played down speculation over his well-being, saying: "I entered the clinic aged 58 years and left aged 50."

He appeared to put those fears even further behind him as he led Dorados to a first victory in three games on Friday, as they beat Correcaminos 1-0 thanks to a smart 12th-minute header from Fernando David Arce.

Maradona saw red on the touchlines late on in the game when he was sent off for frequently remonstrating with the referee – but that didn’t dampen his spirits in celebrating the win afterwards.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star was seen dancing with players in the dressing room in a video shared by Dorados.

🙌🏻😃 Ganamos y volvió la fiesta al vestidor ‼️ pic.twitter.com/H1bkmy3mhL — #ConElPezHastaElFinal (@Dorados) February 9, 2019

Maradona is aiming to guide the club – which is from Sinaloa, home to one of Mexico's most powerful drug smuggling gangs – back to the top tier of Mexican football for the first time since 2016.