‘He’s good, but he isn't God’: Pope Francis says Messi comparison is ‘theoretical sacrilege’

Pope Francis has said that comparing Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi with God is “theoretically sacrilege”. However, he did admit that Messi is an outstanding player whom fans deeply respect and admire.

The pope said that while he understands why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is also his compatriot, earned fame as one of the world’s best football players, he stressed that fans shouldn’t use the Lord's name when talking about Messi’s sports feats.

In an interview with Spanish TV La Sexta show "Salvados", the Pope Francis was asked about his attitude to football fans comparing the Barcelona star with God.

“In theory, it is sacrilege,” he replied.

“People can say he is God, just as they may say ‘I adore you' but only God can be worshiped. Those are expressions from people. ‘This is a God with the ball on the field' is a popular way for someone to express themselves.”

“Of course, he is very good, but he isn't God,” he added.

The 31-year-old forward has netted 31 goals for Barca this season, including a brace in a recent Catalan Derby against Espanyol. He has scored 16 goals in 12 Champions League, appearances helping Barcelona to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals.