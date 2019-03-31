Zidane picks son Luca in goal for Real Madrid vs Huesca – but he concedes after just 3 MINUTES

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane selected his son Luca, 20, to start in goal for the La Liga clash with Huesca on Sunday, although the youngster faced a nightmare start as he conceded after just three minutes.

With regular stopper Thibaut Courtois struggling with injury, Zidane handed Luca a start against bottom of the table Huesca ahead of Costa Rican veteran Keylor Navas.

Luca has been a mainstay for Real's second-string Castilla outfit, but was making just his second first-team appearance for Los Blancos, adding to his debut against Villarreal in the final league game of last season.

Zinedine Zidane has started his 20-year-old son Luca Zidane in goal v Huesca and, not even ten minutes in, they're 1–0 down. "Cheers, Dad." https://t.co/kfbFTFlMNl — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 31, 2019

Sunday’s call-up couldn’t have got off to a worse start at the Bernabeu, as Huesca striker Juan Camilo Hernandez stroked home the opener after three minutes.

While Zidane Jr could do little about a well-taken finish from the 19-year-old Hernandez, it would hardly have helped him settle between the Real sticks.

The shock early lead for Huesca helped sum up Real’s season so far, where they have struggled on all fronts by their own heady standards.

The lie third in the league table, 15 points behind Barcelona at the start of play on Sunday, while the crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax in the last 16.

Their Champions League campaign also saw them suffer a shock 3-0 home defeat to Russian club CSKA Moscow during the group stage – their worst ever return in a European home game.

Zidane Jr and Sr were both hoping to turn around the shock start against Huesca to avoid another embarrassing home defeat that has been the hallmark of a poor season all-round for Real.