'Khabib will be back in September': UFC boss Dana White on Russian champ's return to octagon

UFC President Dana White has said that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title in September, confirming the Russian will return to action shortly after completing his current suspension.

Khabib remains barred from competition after being handed a nine-month suspension for instigating a post-fight brawl shortly after defending his title against Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event in October.

He had initially suggested that he wouldn't return before November in solidarity with two of his teammates who were handed 12-month suspensions for their parts in the now infamous incident in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, though White's comments appear to suggest September is the intended target for the Russian's return.

"He’ll be back in September," White said to UFC Unfiltered as reported by MMA News. "It’s one of the things with him anyways, he’s on suspension and then he doesn’t fight during Ramadan. That puts him at September."

White's comments echo reports which came out of Russia in recent days which also stated that Khabib will fight in September.

The identity of Khabib's next opponent will likely be revealed at UFC 236 on April 13 when Dustin Poirier and current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway tangle for the interim lightweight title, a championship created to keep the division ticking over while Nurmagomedov remains under suspension.