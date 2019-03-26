Mac & Cheese: UFC star Conor McGregor retires from MMA...but for how long? (VIDEO)

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from MMA, hanging up his gloves on a career that saw him become the 'Champ Champ'. But, as he already retired in 2016, how long will this one last?

McGregor hung up his gloves over a pay dispute with the promotion in 2016, only to return two days later and go on to fight Nate Diaz in the biggest UFC fight at that time.

Where next for McGregor? Joining fellow ex-UFC champ Ronda Rousey in WWE? The lucrative option of producing Proper Twelve whiskey full time? Or will he make an expected, mega-money return to the fight game perhaps versus Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?

An investigation into sexual assault allegations in his native Dublin threatens to keep McGregor in the headlines for the time being. Whatever path the 30-year-old chooses after that has passed, one thing is for sure: Mac with never be without his cheese.