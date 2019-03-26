UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces 'retirement from MMA'
UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces 'retirement from MMA'

Published time: 26 Mar, 2019 06:06
UFC's former two-division champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. It's interesting to note though that it's not the first time the Irish superstar has done so.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," wrote the 30-year-old former champ champ.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

It's worth noting that three years ago, in April 2016, McGregor also announced his retirement on Twitter.

"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later," he wrote back then. 

And, as we all know, he has since fought three times in the UFC as well as in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

