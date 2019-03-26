Conor McGregor being investigated by Irish police over sexual assault - reports

MMA star Conor McGregor is currently being investigated by Irish police for a sexual assault that happened in the country in December. The former UFC champion recently announced his retirement from the sport.

The New York times reported Tuesday that the 30-year-old Dubliner is under investigation relating to a sexual assault accusation from a young woman, according to sources familiar with the case.

McGregor has not been charged with the crime, but was arrested, questioned by police in connection to the accusations, before being then released without charge in January this year. The allegations have yet to be proven.

Also on rt.com UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces 'retirement from MMA'

Nicknamed 'The Notorious', McGregor announced he was calling time on his fighting career, also on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to inform his followers of the decision.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today," he wrote.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

A woman in her twenties alleged the assault took place when she was socializing with friends in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin city center in December. She was later taken to the Rotunda Hospital Sexual Assault Treatment Unit before making a complaint to the South Dublin gardai (Irish police).

The Irish Mirror reported then that a "famous Irish sports star" was being "investigated for alleged rape", although there was nothing to suggest that it referred to McGregor, nor does any report suggest McGregor is guilty.