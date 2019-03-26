'There can be only one king in the jungle': Khabib takes cryptic shot at McGregor MMA 'retirement'

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a cryptic dig at rival Conor McGregor after the latter's retirement from MMA, tweeting a picture of himself, his belt, and the words: 'There can only be one king in the jungle'.

Former lightweight and featherweight champ McGregor announced on Tuesday he would be retiring from the "sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art'", but many have questioned the authenticity of the Irishman's decision, given he announced the same news 3 years ago, only to make a U-turn two days later.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," the 30-year-old wrote.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

In response, Khabib posted a grinning picture of himself with a single digit raised in salute, beside his glistening UFC lightweight strap, which he defended against McGregor by fourth-round submission in October in Las Vegas.

There can be only one king in the jungle.

"There can be only one king in the jungle," the Russian wrote, with an accompanying emoji just to hammer the point home.

The two had been rumored to fight in a rematch of their first meeting, which was reckoned by many to be the "biggest fight in MMA history", once they had completed Nevada Athletic Commission suspensions received on account of their part in post-fight brawls in an outside the octagon immediately after their match.