‘The honor you lost will never return’: Khabib in stinging rebuke as McGregor recycles ‘rat’ jibe

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bitter feud has been reignited after the supposedly retired Irishman again branded his Russian rival a “rat” – drawing a scathing response from the UFC lightweight champ.

Responding to a seemingly innocuous Instagram post from Nurmagomedov in which he shared a picture of himself with the lightweight belt and thanked fans for their support, McGregor went on the verbal attack.

“You got your money took and your brothers eye socket shook when you fought me you little rat," the Irishman tweeted, sharing Nurmagomedov's post.

McGregor was referencing the infamous mass brawl which marred his fourth-round submission defeat to Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov were fined and banned over the melee, with the Russian being sanctioned the heavier of the two with a nine-month ban and $500,000 fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Nurmagomedov was not about the let the latest potshot from McGregor go unanswered, hitting back in his own scathing fashion.

“Money comes and goes, the honor that you lost that evening will never return, live with it. Finish career in mma, but start career on twitter? #twitterWarrior,” the Russian tweeted.

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ McGregor said last week that he was calling time on his MMA career, although the announcement has been met with widespread skepticism, given that the Dubliner has done so before, only to reverse the decision shortly afterwards.

Some see the decision as a ploy to gain leverage with the UFC over his bid to gain a share of the promotion, while some have claimed it is an attempt to distract from reports of sexual assault allegations against McGregor – something which his team vehemently denies.

Whatever the case, McGregor is showing no lack of interest in the fight game or his erstwhile opponents, which will add more fuel to the claims that he will make an octagon return.

And should there be a Mac comeback, a Nurmagomedov rematch will be one bout that fight fans are clamoring to see.