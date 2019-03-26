'Worst kept secret in Dublin': Social media reacts to McGregor rape allegations being made public

The revelation that UFC star Conor McGregor is the "unnamed sportsman" linked to rape allegations in Dublin, revealed on the day that he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, has sent social media into a tailspin.

Irish media reported earlier this year about a sexual assault which allegedly occurred in the Irish capital in December, though strict libel laws in the country prohibited naming him as a suspect as the two-weight UFC world champion has not been charged with a crime.

However, Tuesday's bombshell report from The New York Times directly names McGregor as the person at the center of police inquiries - the first such time that his name has been officially reported in connection to the alleged incident, though the NYT report doesn't contain any other additional information to that which was reported by Irish media earlier this year.

McGregor being linked to a serious crime such has sent shockwaves through not just mixed martial arts, but the wider sports world.

Worst kept secret in Dublin for months explodes into international headlines. Irish media had reported case without naming individual as law there does not allow those charged with rape to be identified unless they are convicted. https://t.co/M6EyG5YRMV — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 26, 2019

Was only a matter of time before media outside Ireland, who couldn't name McGregor due to libel laws, picked up on this. https://t.co/oV86KCNTZI — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) March 26, 2019

Conor McGregor has had more arrests, scandals, and retirement announcements than he has title defences. — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) March 26, 2019

Well today got real, real quick. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 26, 2019

Regarding the New York Times report, I think it's important to note that as of right now Conor McGregor has not been charged with a crime and the allegations have not been proven. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 26, 2019

This is the first confirmation the McGregor is under investigation. He was only referred to as an unnamed "Irish sports star" prior to this. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 26, 2019

Regarding the McGregor sexual assault investigation. Wild. pic.twitter.com/dAGX6pKbLA — Andre Khatchaturian (@AndreKhatchNESN) March 26, 2019

So now we see why Mcgregor retired pic.twitter.com/FRWjjVJliq — Drunk MMA Fan AKA Chad (@DrunkMMAGuy) March 26, 2019

Been a rough 12 hours to be a Conor McGregor fan. — Aidan Liquorie (@AidanLiquorie) March 26, 2019

Well, turns out that Conor McGregor sexual assault rumor has a lot more reality to it. It seems like there is an active investigation over the incident that’s been going on all year. Crazy stuff reported by the New York Times. — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 26, 2019

The timing of the reporting is certainly interesting. McGregor issued a seemingly unprompted tweet overnight in which he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. While this was first seen by some as a negotiation tactic with the UFC, it is now speculated that his apparent decision to step away from the sport may be related to Tuesday evening's report, something that has been denied by McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler according to reports.