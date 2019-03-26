'See you in WWE': Sports world reacts to McGregor's MMA retirement announcement

Conor McGregor's retirement from mixed martial arts has produced predictably varied reaction in the sports world. And while some simply wished him well, others seized the opportunity to practice their trolling.

If knowing how to constantly make headlines in media across the world was a science, then McGregor would definitely be a professor.

On Tuesday morning, the Notorious Irishman produced yet another information bomb by announcing his MMA retirement on Twitter. Not for the first time, and who knows if it will be the last?

Also on rt.com UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces 'retirement from MMA'

McGregor already made a pro-boxing debut against none other than Floyd Mayweather in 2017, in one of the most lucrative bouts ever, which (for good reason) has been labeled the 'Money Fight.'

And if his boxing debut gained the biggest purse for a newcomer in the history, why not try another sport?

Irish WWE star Finn Balor has already suggested that his fellow countryman could make a career in pro wrestling.

"See you in 'mania," he tweeted, replying to McGregor's statement.

See you at ‘mania brother — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 26, 2019

Another WWE star and former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey reacted to the news by offering a second round of drinks.

Second round is on me😉 https://t.co/1liGxXhVTG — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 26, 2019

Keeping in mind a previous McGregor "retirement" tweet from 2016 and the Irishman's provocative nature, many were simply making fun of the announcement.

It’s a little early for April Fools — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 26, 2019

I mean hey, fuck it right? — Jev (@FaZeJev) March 26, 2019

Sold Proper Twelve already?! Congrats goat. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 26, 2019

Say what you like about Conor McGregor but giving up the sport you love to do full time community service is a big move — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) March 26, 2019

UFC President Dana White said he is not shocked by the sudden retirement, claiming the move "totally makes sense" for the Irishman if he is serious about his decision.

“He has the money to retire, and his whiskey is KILLIN’ it,” White said in a statement published by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.