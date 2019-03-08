'I'm not doing this sh*t no more': Cowboys star quits NFL, 'smokes marijuana' on Instagram Live

David Irving, the star defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has announced that he is quitting the NFL in a profanity-laced Instagram video in which he takes aim at the league's anti-marijuana stance.

One of the NFL's more controversial players, Irving revealed his decision to quit the Cowboys in an Instagram Live video during which he appeared to be smoking marijuana - a substance which despite being legal in several US states, is still subject to significant disciplinary penalties within the league.

Irving was issued with an indefinite suspension by the NFL last week for a violation of its substance abuse policy. It is his third suspension in four years.

"So basically guys, I quit," Irving announced to fans during the live video chat.

"They're going to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there, I'm not doing this sh*t no more."

Irving also stated that he believes that marijuana is a much safer pain management alternative to pain pills.

"If I'm going to be addicted to something I'd rather it was marijuana, which is medical. It is medicine. I do not consider it a drug, rather than xanax bars or the hyrdros, or seroquel - all that crazy sh*t that they feed you.

"It ain't about smoking weed. How many NBA players do you see get in trouble about this? How many coaches do you see get in trouble about this? How many baseball players get in trouble? How many UFC players get in trouble?"

Irving's career in Dallas has been stunted by the series of suspensions he has been forced to observe in recent seasons. He played in just two games for the Cowboys last season, recording a sack and four tackles. He registered an impressive seven sacks in just eight games the season prior.

He was due to enter the market as a free agent ahead of the 2019-20 offseason but his comments suggest that his spell in the NFL has reached its conclusion, unless there is a review of the punishments for marijuana violations is addressed.

It doesn't appear that Irving's stance will have any great effect on the league's disciplinary systems. The NFL has suspended more than 30 players since the beginning of 2018 for substance abuse violations, many of which are as a result of testing positive for marijuana.