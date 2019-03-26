McGregor's MMA retirement makes sense, says UFC President Dana White

UFC President Dana White says he is not shocked by the sudden retirement of Conor McGregor, claiming the move "totally makes sense" for the Irishman if he is serious about his decision.

Following the shock announcement made by the UFC superstar, the organization's president offered his own point of view.

“He has the money to retire, and his whiskey is KILLIN’ it,” White said in a statement published by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.

“It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting, not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy, and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him, and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it,” the statement read.

Statement from Dana White (@danawhite) on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement moments ago, via text. pic.twitter.com/MNPnYypKPn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2019

McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion, announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts on Tuesday morning. It should be noted, however, that this isn't the first time the Irish superstar has done so.

In April 2016, McGregor also announced his retirement on Twitter, but went on to fight three times in the UFC since then. This included a bout against Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, which is widely considered to have been the biggest fight in MMA history.