Beer & cakes: Leicester City fans to celebrate late owner's birthday at Bournemouth game

Leicester City will honor the birthday of late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha by giving fans free beer and cake at their upcoming Premier League match with Bournemouth.

Leicester City vice chairman Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has decided to lay on free beer or a bottle of water, plus a free cupcake, for every home fan attending the home game with the Cherries on Saturday.

The club issued an official statement noting the former owner's birthday, informing fans that they would be celebrating both that occasion and the fans' support for the club since Srivaddhanaprabha's tragic death in a helicopter crash following the club's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in October.

"To mark Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s birthday and to thank the Blue Army for their fantastic support this season, City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt and the Srivaddhanaprabha family have laid on complimentary Chang beer, water and cupcakes for every ticket-holding Foxes fan attending Saturday’s game," the statement began.

"Generosity towards the Foxes faithful at home and away games was a hallmark of Khun Vichai’s Leicester City chairmanship, particularly around his birthday, with supporters being regularly treated to everything from free beer and breakfast, to scarves, t-shirts and even season tickets down the years.

"For the Chairman’s first birthday following his tragic passing in October, it is a tradition the Srivaddhanaprabha family wish to maintain in his honor."