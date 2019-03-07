WATCH: Mourinho speaks on next move amid Real Madrid speculation

Jose Mourinho says he is “not desperate” to work, amid speculation that he could be making an imminent return to management at Real Madrid.

Speaking on his new RT show ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’, the Portuguese, 56, was asked about his plans for his next role, having been a free agent since he left Manchester United in December.

There is mounting speculation that Mourinho is being lined up by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to replace Santiago Solari at the Bernabeu, after the team crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com ‘A s*** season’: Real Madrid players react to Ajax humiliation as fans lament Ronaldo absence

Reports in Spain claim that Perez has already reached out to Mourinho - who was at the club between 2010 and 2013 - via his agent, in a bid to bring him back to the Bernabeu, possibly even within the next few days.

But Mourinho himself was coy when asked about his next step on Thursday.

“Honestly I don’t know, speculations are speculations.

“I never hide it, I’m in a very calm situation. I’m not desperate to work at all, I’m studying, I’m doing things that I can’t do when I’m working.

“I’m on this side of the cameras, which is a good perspective for me too.

“I don’t know, probably I hope to be working in the summer… working happily in the next pre-season, June, July.

“But there is nothing at all to say. I promise if one day there is anything to say, I will let you know,” he added.

Real are in a slump that saw them lose their grip on the Champions League title they have held for three seasons, as well as suffer back-to-back defeats against arch-rivals Barcelona.

READ MORE: Mourinho says credit due to Man Utd successor Solskjaer after PSG win

They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by the Catalans last week, and languish 12 points behind them in La Liga after defeat last Saturday.

Current manager Solari only took the role in November, after Julen Lopetegui, who was appointed in the summer, was sacked after a poor start to the season.

In his spell in charge between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho guided the club to the La Liga title, as well as the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

He is said to remain on good terms with Real president Perez.