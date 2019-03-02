'The greatest c*** on this planet' Fans debate Ramos challenge on Messi in El Clasico
The second El Clasico in the space of only four days started slowly with neither side offering much to threaten the other at the start of the game at Santiago Bernabeu.
That all changed on 26 minutes Sergi Roberto set Ivan Rakitic through, leaving the Croatian to deftly chip the ball over Thibaut Courtois to send the visitors into the lead.
⏰ This guy's goal has us leading at half-time.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 2, 2019
👍 Enjoying it so far?
🔵🔴 #ElClásico (RMA 0-1 FCB) pic.twitter.com/Txko6QSKxs
Barca captain Lionel Messi, the star of football’s greatest spectacle in the absence of great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, went close on 37 minutes with a free kick, firing just over the bar with the weight of expectation and anxiety almost palpable.
Tempers frayed when Sergio Ramos, often the villain of the play, was adjudged to elbow Messi while attempting to clear the ball. Social media inevitably erupted into apoplexy.
SERGIO RAMOS YOU FUCKING CUNT, ABSOLUTE DISGRACE TO FOOTBALL..— Rick (@RegistaCruyff) March 2, 2019
LOL Sergio Ramos is a MASTER of shithousery.— Michy Wan-Zaha (@Nigerianscamsss) March 2, 2019
Is it possible to be the best defender and also the dirtiest player of your generation?— Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) March 2, 2019
Asking for Sergio Ramos.
I’m living for the downfall of Sergio Ramos— Naz (@FCNazalona) March 2, 2019
Sergio Ramos is the greatest cunt on this planet— Avani (@messziah) March 2, 2019
Messi seemed to certainly think the elbow was intentional, and was joined in agreement by social media users, but Ramos simply insisted there was no intent to harm the Argentine.