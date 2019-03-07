‘Phenomenal’: Jose Mourinho on Manchester United’s shock Champions League win over PSG (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s stunning Champions League last 16 win at Paris Saint-Germain was “phenomenal,” as he spoke to RT for the first episode of his new football show with the channel.

In a clip from ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’ – to be aired in full on RT channels later on Thursday – the Portuguese hailed his former team’s 3-1 win in Paris which sent them into the quarter-finals.

That came after Dutch masters Ajax had shocked another of Mourinho’s former clubs, Real Madrid, in the same competition on Tuesday night, winning 4-1 in Madrid.

“[Ajax] were not afraid to play at the Bernabeu, the young guys, they showed great attitude, they put the needle in the wound,” Mourinho said.

“Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results,” he added.

Mourinho, 56, departed the Old Trafford club in December amid rumblings of discontent with players and the team struggling in the league.

United have since gone on an incredible run under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In contrast, Real Madrid are a club in crisis, having been dumped out of a competition they have won for the past three seasons, and losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and La Liga in quick succession.

There is mounting speculation that free agent Mourinho will make a Madrid comeback, replacing beleaguered current boss Santiago Solari for a second stint at a team he managed between 2010 and 2013.

“When things go wrong, everybody goes in the direction of the ‘guilty’ manager,” Mourinho said.

When pressed about the rumors about where he was going next, the two-time Champions League said: “I hope to be working in the summer, I promise if one day there’s anything to say, I will let you know.”

For a full insight into Mourinho’s take on all this week’s Champions League drama, as well as his views on next week's remaining last 16 ties, be sure to tune into RT at 18:15 GMT for the first episode of ‘One the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’.