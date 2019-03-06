‘Football, bloody hell!’ Internet reacts as Man Utd stun PSG in Champions League

The internet echoed with Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous words of “football bloody hell” as Manchester United pulled off a sensational win against PSG in Paris to reach the Champions League quarterfinal.

Behind 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg at Old Trafford, and with an absentee list of 10 senior players either injured or suspended, United overcame PSG 3-1 at the Parc des Princes as Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Marcus Rashford netted an injury time penalty to send them through on away goals.

Also on rt.com Manchester United stun PSG in Paris to reach Champions League quarterfinal

It was a barely believable climax to a tie that had seemed done and dusted at the half-way stage.

But with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now at the wheel for United – hero of another of the club’s astonishing comebacks in the Champions League final in 1999 – the team found incredible reserves of belief to defeat a PSG team including the prodigious talents of Kylian Mbappe.

And it was a result that left the internet in a state of shock.

Statistically, United became the first team in Champions League history to advance after a 2-0 home defeat from the first leg of a knockout tie.

1 - Manchester United are the first team in Champions League history to progress to the next round having lost by two or more goals at home in the first leg of a knockout match. Incredible. #PSGMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2019

Among the PSG ranks was former United winger Angel Di Maria, who had tormented his old team in the first leg – even picking up a plastic beer bottle thrown from the crowd and pretending to drink it in celebration.

That was not lost on United fans, who took karmic pleasure in returning the gesture after the second leg reversal of fortunes.

« No team ever got kicked out after winning the first leg 2-0 on away game »



« oh wait, hold my beer » #PSGMUNpic.twitter.com/ACdqXELnOz — Ed (@EdGuillo) March 6, 2019

The French side were missing Brazilian ace Neymar through injury, but he flew back from the Rio carnival to watch the game – only to look on in disbelief in the closing stages.

When u let ur boys handle the situation and by the time you come back you find them all on the floor...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #PSGMUNpic.twitter.com/V6LNCIQVfH — Mendes Jr (@mendes_jr19) March 6, 2019

Indeedd, PSG were left to rue what had been another stunning turnaround at their expense, as was the case against Barcelona almost two years ago to the day.

For United, among the army of players out injured was Jesse Lingard, but the forward shared his delight at the winner from teammate Rashford - who he affectionately nicknames "beans."

📽 Jesse Lingard's reaction to Marcus Rashford's penalty pretty much sums up every Man Utd fan tonight...#PSGMUNpic.twitter.com/SPSxDfvL97 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 6, 2019

The suspended Paul Pogba was at the Parc des Princes, alongside former United defender and fellow Frenchman Patrice Evra. A video showed their wild delight at United's surprise win.

Patrice Evra & Paul Pogba the moment tonight’s tie was won. pic.twitter.com/GXXtXJojCJ — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 6, 2019

United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – already a legend from his playing days – has still lost just a solitary game in charge since he stepped in on a temporary basis following Jose Mourinho’s exit in December.

The win over PSG further strengthened his claims to get the Old Trafford role full time.

Manchester United were two more injuries from having to name some string and the club photocopier as substitutes and managed a very unlikely win against Paris St Germain. Arguments about naming Solskjær manager will stop. He'll be Prime Minister by the morning. #PSGMUN — Andrew Lindsay (@utocue) March 6, 2019

Ну... Вы поняли pic.twitter.com/aJwQJTrcJg — СЭ Футбол РПЛ (@football_se) March 6, 2019

No Pogba

No Martial

No Lingard

No Herrera

No Matic

No Mata

No Jones



Full-time: PSG 1 - 3 Man Utd #PSGMUN



This man is a genius. Done pic.twitter.com/CncQ44Alp9 — . (@DeeproCrump) March 6, 2019

United’s greatest ever manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in Paris, having traveled with the squad. And some online echoed his famous words after United claimed a famous late, late win in the Champions League final 20 years ago.

“Football, bloody hell,” the Scot had succinctly said at the time - and it was as fitting on Wednesday night in Paris as it was back then.