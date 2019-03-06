‘He was in the dirt’: McGregor breaks down Mayweather superfight, teases rematch

Irish UFC megastar Conor McGregor has rekindled his interest in a return to the boxing ring to face former foe Floyd Mayweather, in what would be a repeat of their highly-lucrative showdown from August 2017.

Undefeated, multiple-weight world champion Mayweather was the victor when the two giants of their respective sports met in Las Vegas on that occasion - and while he didn't get his hand raised, McGregor earned a career-best payday for his boxing crossover bout.

While the Irishman started well, Mayweather took over the fight as it entered its second half and finished the UFC's first concurrent double-champion via 10th-round TKO.

But while Mayweather's class was the difference-maker between the two, the occasional success that McGregor had during the fight has apparently led him to wonder aloud how he would fare in a rematch.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who complimented his performance, McGregor offered an analysis of one exchange from the fight's latter rounds which shows him weaving to his right to land a hook on the American.

Ever the perfectionist, McGregor was critical of the shot and suggested that he wasted the opportunity.

I spoiled it with the rush right hook here. The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand.

Great boxing fight!

A rematch will be interesting no doubt. https://t.co/bYVWhOjKO4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 6, 2019

"I spoiled it with the rush right hook here," McGregor wrote.

"The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand.

"Great boxing fight! A rematch will be interesting no doubt."

Whether a rematch between the two superstars comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Mayweather has indicated his preference to compete in brief 'exhibition' bouts moving forward, following his blitzing of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan late last year.

The boxer known as 'Money' has also stated that his professional career has reached its conclusion - after retiring with a perfect 50-0 record - even amid the often temporary nature of combat sports retirements.

McGregor, meanwhile, has been linked with a UFC fight opposite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, though reports in recent days say that a sticking point in the booking is the UFC's preference for it to take a co-main event status behind a championship bout main event.

This would be a less prestigious position on the card but would also limit the fight to three rounds, instead of the five-round status of UFC main events.

It also comes just over three years to the day since McGregor was upset by Nate Diaz in their first meeting at UFC 196.

McGregor also picked apart that bout on Twitter, labelling it "one of the craziest fights ever."

What a sequence!

One of the craziest fights ever.

Also the birth of McGregor FAST!

The rematch was voted the greatest fight in UFC history.

My last one was a small bit wild also haha

I love this game.

This is my 3rd level of income at this point.

I just do it because I love it. https://t.co/hSjAr3moE7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 6, 2019

McGregor would avenge this defeat the following August, before embarking on a historic run which saw him claim a second UFC title from Eddie Alvarez before embarking on his collision course with Floyd Mayweather.