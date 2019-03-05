'Filthy animals': UFC star Colby Covington accuses Khabib manager of death threats

The fallout from Colby Covington's confrontation with Kamaru Usman's team in Las Vegas has continued, with the fighter accusing Ali Abdelaziz, who apart from Usman manages Khabib Nurmagomedov, of threatening to kill him.

Covington was confirmed as the first man to challenge Usman for his newly-won UFC welterweight world title, which 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won with a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over defending champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

But the controversial American, who has adopted an ultra-conservative persona, wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat and referring to disapproving fans as "snowflakes" and "virgins," found himself in an altercation with Usman's team outside the entrance to the buffet at the Palms hotel and casino resort in Las Vegas on Sunday.

READ MORE: UFC rivals Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington in Las Vegas scuffle

Covington later went on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN to protest his innocence in the incident, while also piling the blame on Usman's team for the altercation.

"I was staying over at the dump, the Palms, and I'm waiting in the buffet line," he explained.

"All of a sudden low-energy Marty comes, that terrorist rat Ali comes and some other Sasquatch and they start pushing and swinging and start putting innocent kids' lives in danger... and a pregnant lady.

"She's screaming, 'I'm pregnant, stop this!' Ali is still pushing, trying to make a scene. Usman is still trying to scream at me, 'I'm going to get you!' And his Sasquatch is trying to throw punches at my friend and trying to punch me.

"It's a complete joke. I can't believe that they allow that in Vegas. They're just a bunch of filthy animals."

During the altercation, Abdelaziz could be seen attempting to throw a punch at Covington, but the half-hearted attempt to strike the UFC welterweight failed to find its mark, with Covington mocking the MMA manager for inability to connect.

"Ali tried to swing at me, but I've got cat-like reflexes, so obviously he's not going to hit me," he mocked.

"He's as slow as a f***ing turtle."

Covington also said that the incident led to him receiving a lifetime ban from the Palms resort. But he according to him, his main focus now is on getting Usman into the octagon, where he can exact revenge in a sanctioned UFC bout.

"They banned me from the Palms property for doing absolutely nothing," he explained.

"[I was] just sitting there saying: 'Hey man, we're professionals. I'm going to beat your ass in the cage man.'

"I'm not going to press charges on because the real f****ing beating and punishment for you is that beating you're going to get when we're in that octagon. I don't want your ass deported back to Nigeria."

While Covington appears to want to resolve matters with Usman through sporting means, he had a bigger issue with the newly-crowned UFC champion's manager Abdelaziz, who he accused of issuing threats on his life during the incident.

"That terrorist rat should get deported back to whatever country he snitched on," said Covington.

"He shouldn't even be allowed in this country for all the s*** he does. He's over there, trying to take swings at professional fighters.

"You know what else he told me? He told me he was going to track me down and shoot me and kill me. He said that to me. I swear to God, on my life. I have witnesses that heard him say that."

Covington is expected to face Usman for the welterweight title later in the year.