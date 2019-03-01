'There's blood all over my hand, the f*ck you want me to do!' Tennis ace Kyrgios in Mexican outburst

Volatile tennis star Nick Kyrgios didn't take kindly to accusations from the Mexican crowd that he was faking an injury on the court during his quarter-final win against Stan Wawrinka, branding jeering fans as "f*cking insane".

In the opening game of his match with Swiss player Wawrinka, Australia's Kyrgios was targeted by jeers from the crowd as he complained of a hand injury as he grazed his knuckles on the outdoor hardcourt which required a medical timeout on the court.

However the center court crowd at the Hotel Princess Mundo Imperial were critical of the nature of the injury, bellowing accusatory jeers at the 23-year-old.

“I got blood all over my hand, what the fuck do you expect me to do?”



Nick Kyrgios with another dramatic moment #ATPpic.twitter.com/FnHRO0MdYI — TheBestTweetsBK (@TripleFor) March 1, 2019

Kyrgios, who has already drawn the ire of Roger Federer in this year's tournament, wasn't prepared to take the abuse lying down and volleyed an arsenal of insults at the capacity crowd.

"What is f***ing wrong with these f***ing people," a frustrated Kyrgios asked.

"There's blood all over my hand, what the f*** do you want me to do? This is f***ing insane."

The Australian soon returned to the game but the antipathy between him and the audience was obvious, as boos continued after he would roar in celebration after each successful point.

Nick Kyrgios just yelled “Fuc* you man” to some guy in the stands as loud as he could on national tv. What a clown show that man is. — Jason Dosh (@J_Dosh) March 1, 2019

Little crowd support for @NickKyrgios, crowd abusing him, he abuses back, code violation. Wawrinka trying to stir up the crowd against Kyrgios even more. When Kyrgios lets a few big cheers out, umpire tells him off.. — Jax Donald (@jax_donald) March 1, 2019

Umpire Damian Steiner asked Kyrgios to tone down his celebrations somewhat, which prompted him to declare that Wawrinka had been acting in a similar manner.

"Don't ever say that to me again - mate, that's bullshit," Kyrgios directed at Steiner.

"I've got Rafa yesterday slowing me down before serve, he's pumping up the crowd. Don't talk to me like that. It's bullshit. So am I. I'm pumping up the crowd. That's fine. Get out of here."

Kyrgios also hurled insults at individual supporters in the crowd, saying "f*** you, man" to one fan in particular who had caught his attention.

Despite the distractions, Kyrgios held his nerve on the court to advance to the semi-finals with a 7-5 6-7 6-4 win where he will face America's John Isner.

Kyrgios was also booed in his previous match against Roger Federer where he also asked for a medical timeout, as well as performing an underarm serve against the all-time great which, while a legitimate technique, is often considered a disrespectful gesture towards an opponent.