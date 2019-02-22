Triple 3some?: Pop star accepts Kazakh boxing babe's call to 'wow' Golovkin with skills (PHOTOS)

Kazakh world champion boxer Firuza Sharapova has proposed Ukrainian pop star Anna Sedokova stun boxing icon and compatriot Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin with her newly-acquired combat skills - and the singer accepted the callout.

Multiple-time boxing world champion Sharipova is one of the hottest names in Kazakh combat sports, having clinched the WIBA, IBO and WBC silver female world titles in her first 10 bouts in the pro game since making her debut in 2016 following a successful amateur career, in doing so becoming her nation’s first ever female professional.

The 24-year-old is also one of the hottest athletes in the world, having been voted ‘Kazakhstan’s sexiest sportsman’ in 2018.

Ahead of a planned training session in Moscow, Russia, Sharipova challenged Sedokova, who found fame with Ukrainian girl group VIA Gra before embarking on a successful solo career and gaining popularity as a socialite, to put on a boxing clinic to wow pound for pound king Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin.

Sharapova posted a photo taken form 2016 of when Sedokova filmed a video clip at Academy Boxing Floyd Mayweather in the Moscow region, opened by former five-weight world champion ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd Mayweather Jr and which serves as his The Money Team Russian headquarters, with a caption inviting the singer to join her in camp.

“I invite Anna Sedokova to a training camp in Moscow. I will show you Kazakh boxing in all its glory, it will impress Gennady Golovkin. Clearly, you are in great shape and have already become acquainted with boxing,” the fighter wrote.

“You already know my manager Sergey Zavileysky. This photo was taken in 2016 at [Floyd Mayweather’s] Boxing Academy. Anna was filming a video and I was shooting a promo for my first professional fight.”

Golovkin is a national icon in his native Kazakhstan, having reigned as middleweight world champion from 2010 until 2018 and building one of the most fearsome knockout records of any man in world boxing during that time, winning a huge 34 of his 40 fights inside schedule.

Pop beauty Sedokova gallantly took up the challenge and posted a video of a potential, and less glamorous, career path undertaking mixed martial arts lessons to her 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Sedokova seemed to accept the call, commenting under the video of her pounding the mitts with combinations and kicks with a direct reply to Sharipova thanking her for the suggestion.

“Today was my second class. Now I will train a couple of months and will go into MMA. I wonder if (President of the Federation MMA Ulyanovsk region) Vladimir Mineev will sign me? Is there a beginners class there?” she wrote.

“Thank you for your comments. It’s so nice. Just lovely. And thanks to Firuza Sharapova, for challenging me to raise my game. We will meet soon. We won’t let Golovkin down! P.S. I’m not afraid of anything!”

If social media is anything to go by, it looks as though we could have distinctly attractive prospect on our hands if the two should meet to put on a beautiful boxing display.

'Privykayu' and 'Drama' star Sedokova does have another link to the sports world, having previously been married to late Belarusian international footballer Valyantsin Byalkevich from 2004 to 2006.

Potentially presenting a masterful boxer such as Golovkin with a masterclass of female fighting prowess with a famous pop star more known for posing than punching isn’t even the most peculiar thing to recently happen to Sharipova.

A Kazakh betting company recently opened an exclusive market on the young champion’s next career move, giving odds on whether she will call out Russian President Vladimir Putin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or perhaps pose for adult magazine Playboy.

Although Golovkin was personally tagged in both social media posts, the fighter, who is married, has posted no reply to any potential training show.