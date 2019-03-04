Mac in Malta: 'Conor McGregor' appears on huge float during carnival celebrations (VIDEO)

UFC star Conor McGregor loves a party, and he was front and center during the Maltese carnival festivities this past weekend as his likeness appeared on a giant carnival float in Malta.

McGregor himself wasn't present to join in with the celebrations, but thanks to the creativity of one group of carnivalgoers, the extrovert Irishman was made a part of the show, with a huge likeness of the Dubliner appearing at the head of one of the carnival floats.

A photo of the McGregor float was shared by Instagram user Neil Fenech, and received a like from the man himself.

And McGregor later shared on Instagram a video of his float 'dancing' to party favorite 'Agadoo' during the carnival procession in Malta.

"Having a great time with my fellow Maltese's at La Karnival Ta Malta. See you guys soon," he posted.

McGregor is currently discussing his next matchup with the UFC as he serves his suspension for his role in the UFC 229 fracas after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was initially believed that McGregor and fellow fan-favorite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone were set to fight at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, but promotion president Dana White said the matchup had not been agreed and the UFC were now looking for different opponents for Cerrone.

It leaves McGregor's next move up in the air, but with the Irishman believed to be chasing a return to action once his suspension is over on April 6.