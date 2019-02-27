Nantes seek FIFA intervention after Cardiff miss first Sala payment

French side FC Nantes have contacted FIFA and requested an investigation after Cardiff City missed their first scheduled payment for the ill-fated transfer of Emiliano Sala to the Premier League club.

Sala went missing on January 21 after the plane in which he was traveling crashed over the English channel, just says after completing a £15 million (US$19.9 million) move to his new team.

After a prolonged search, wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft was located on February 7 and Sala's body was removed shortly thereafter.

Pilot Dave Ibbotson remains unaccounted for.

Payment of the transfer was due to be processed via a series of scheduled instalments, though Cardiff have failed to pay the first part according to the French side. The fee was due to paid on February 16, though that date was extended to February 27.

"We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala. We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage," a FIFA spokesperson said to ESPN.

Cardiff, meanwhile, say that they are waiting to hear the results of various investigations regarding the aircrash before committing to a renewed payment plan.

"Cardiff City remains committed to ensuring fairness and accountability with respect to the agreement between Cardiff City and FC Nantes, but first and foremost the relevant authorities must be allowed to determine the facts surrounding this tragedy. It is inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a statement from the club reads.

Reports state that any official investigation into the manner and cause of the accident could take up to a year.

Sala was officially registered to Cardiff City by FIFA at the time of his death, leading Nantes to believe that they are within their rights to request payment.