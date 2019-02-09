Two Southampton fans face bans after making sick 'Sala plane gestures' at Cardiff supporters

Two Southampton fans were spoken to by police and face bans from the club after they were filmed mocking Cardiff City supporters by making plane gestures in reference to the crash involving Emiliano Sala.

The fans were seen making the sick gestures with outstretched arms at visiting supporters during Saturday’s Premier League game at St. Mary's, which Cardiff won 2-1.

Footage of the incident has been circulating on social media and can be found at this link, but it contains extremely strong language so discretion is advised.

The pair of fans were spoken to by stewards and also the police, according to the BBC.

Southampton has also released a statement condemning the fans’ actions.

"Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

"The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

"The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified."

The body of Argentinian striker Sala, 28, was identified after being recovered from plane wreckage in the English Channel earlier in the week.

Sala had joined Cardiff as the club’s record signing just days before the plane he was traveling on went missing on January 21 while traveling back from France to Wales along with pilot Dave Ibbotson, whose body has yet to be found.

Saturday's game saw a minute’s silence in tribute to Sala, while afterwards Neil Warnock dedicated his team’s injury-time victory to the striker, saying: "We wanted to do it for Emiliano and I'm really proud the lads have done him justice."