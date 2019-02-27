‘I got porno offers afterwards’: Brazilian diver opens up on Olympic sex scandal

Brazilian diver Ingrid Oliveira has opened up on the sex scandal from the 2016 Olympics in Rio, after it was reported she had kicked her teammate out of their room to romp with a canoeist.

Oliveira was reported to have enjoyed “a marathon night of sex” by the Brazilian press, which claimed she had booted her synchronized diving partner Giovanna Pedroso from the room they were sharing at the Olympic Village the night before they were due to compete.

The divers’ dismal performance at the Games, where they finished last in the women’s 10-metre synchronized platform, was put down to Oliveira’s sexual exploits, which also led to the pair splitting.

Oliveira, who refused to speak publicly about the incident for more than two and a half years, has finally opened up about a scandal which had a huge impact on her career.

The 22-year-old admitted she had sex with canoeist Pedro Goncalves, but rejecting claims she had sent her teammate packing.

"He didn’t spend the night with me and I didn’t banish anyone from the room,” she said.

“People don’t know, but in the Olympics it’s normal. You should have seen the number of condoms that were distributed in the Olympic Village.”

The diver said one-night stands were commonplace at major sports events, including the Olympics.

“I talked to Giovanna, who I was sharing a room with, and said I was going to take him (Goncalves) there,” Oliveira said.

“It wasn’t something only I did, she (Pedroso) and a lot of others also did the same thing in several competitions,” she added.

Oliveira said she didn’t expect such a huge fallout, noting that the Brazilian media attacked her while Goncalves was widely praised on social media for his sexual prowess in bedding her.

Oliveira said that along with insults and internet abuse, she also received indecent proposals to star in porn films following the scandal.

"I received pornography. I received proposals to do sex programs, not TV programs. And I lost work. I was attacked around the world,” the diver revealed. “It was all because I’m a woman who had sex,” she added.