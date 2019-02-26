Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa undergoes surgery to fix breast implant ruptured by hockey puck

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has undergone surgery on a breast implant which was damaged by an ice hockey puck during an NHL play-offs game in May of last year.

Khalifa was attending the NHL Eastern Conference finals between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning when the deflected puck was sent flying over the glass, slamming into her left breast.

"I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere,” Khalifa said after being struck by the puck, which was traveling at around 80mph.

The ex-Porn Hub legend later revealed that she would need surgery to remove the implant which was damaged by the powerful shot.

On Monday, Khalifa posted a series of Instagram Stories revealing that she was getting ready to go under the knife to remove deflated implant.

Along with the post-surgery pictures, Khalifa also shared a snap demonstrating how the puck had damaged the breast implant.

“See how uneven that is,” the former porn star captioned the picture of her wearing a tight-fitting pink bathrobe, revealing part of her breasts.

According to Khalifa’s boyfriend Robert Sandberg, the four-hour surgery went well and she is expected to fully recover soon.