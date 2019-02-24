'We don’t need magicians': Lazio reject claims they conducted 'exorcism' to rid team of struggles

Italian giants Lazio have denied claims they hired an exorcist to rid the team of its injury woes and struggles on the pitch, following reports about the Serie A club in the local press.

National outlet Il Messaggero reported that the club had called in the services of a local priest to splash holy water around their training ground in a bid to improve their fortunes.

The Romans have seen a spate of injuries this season and have also endured some patchy form in the league, where they lie sixth, outside the coveted Champions League spots.

The also crashed out of the UEFA Europa League in midweek when they went down 2-0 to Sevilla in Spain, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

But despite their indifferent performances, the club insisted they had not employed a priest to rid evil spirits cursing the team, but rather had used one simply to bless new facilities at their training complex.

“Unlike others, SS Lazio does not need magicians and exorcists,” the club said in a statement on its website.

“The [Lazio] President Claudio Lotito asked a priest, to whom he is linked by a fifty-year friendship, Don Vincenzo, to go to Formello to celebrate with a blessing the conclusion of the renovation works of the Biancocelesti Sports Center.

“In fact, two new playgrounds were created, as well as new spaces for the Youth Sector, the changing rooms of the first team, the technical staff and the Primavera team, as well as the gym, the swimming pool and the relaxation area.”

Next up for I Biancocelesti is a home game against AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, followed by a crunch Serie A derby with fifth-placed Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.