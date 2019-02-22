Chelsea head to Kiev, Russian teams get Spanish dates in UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw

Chelsea have been drawn against Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw on Friday, while Krasnodar and Zenit St. Petersburg, the only Russian sides left in Europe, will face Valencia and Villarreal receptively.

The last 16 of the Europa League draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, with English Premier League team Chelsea being drawn against Ukrainians Dynamo Kiev.

Fellow London club Arsenal will take on French Ligue 1 team Stade Rennais, whereas the most successful team in the competition's history, Spanish team Sevilla, will face Czech team Slavia Prague.

The Blues will face Dynamo Kiev in the next round of the Europa League, with the first leg to be held at Stamford Bridge. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hSMJ87vgE0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2019

The last Russian teams left in European competition this season, Krasnodar and Zenit, will face Spanish obstacles between them and the last eight.

Krasnodar, who qualified for the last 16 with late drama against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, will take a trip to Valencia. Zenit, who welcomed their players with a sublime pyrotechnic display to their game against Fenerbahce, will also travel to just down the road to play Valencia.

#UEL | We're heading to St Petersburg in the @EuropaLeague Round of 16. The first leg will be in Russia on March 7, and the second in Vila-real on March 14. See you then @fczenit_en. 👋 https://t.co/UKayjXlNvV — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) February 22, 2019

Full Draw

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica

Napoli v Salzburg

Valencia v Krasnodar

Sevilla v Slavia Prague

Arsenal v Stade Rennais

Zenit St. Petersburg v Villarreal

Matches will be played on March 7 and 14