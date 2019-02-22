Watch fans charge up the Zenit squad with STUNNING fire show for Europa League clash with Fenerbahce
Russia’s 'Venice of the North' has long been known for its grand receptions and awe-inspiring fireworks displays. But just before kickoff for this decisive match on Thursday, fans of the local football team took the traditional royal welcome to a whole new level.
Санкт-Петербург сегодня в огне! 🔥#ЛигаЕвропы#Зенитpic.twitter.com/NQPzmlfHHp— Российская Премьер-Лига (@rfpl) February 21, 2019
Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside the Zenit Arena stadium and greeted the team bus by discharging flares to create a fiery red wall as their squad passed them slowly, on their way to face the visiting rivals. The pyrotechnics performance probably had some reinvigorating effect, as Zenit went on to secure a 3-1 win and a place in the final 16.
ВСЕ! ПОБЕДА! ИДЕМ ДАЛЬШЕ! #ЗенитФенербахчеpic.twitter.com/5SjnvomoAY— ФК «Зенит»🌊 (@zenit_spb) February 21, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!