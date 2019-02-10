‘Free 21 Savage’: Boxer Gervonta Davis in message of support to detained rapper after title defense

WBA super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis retained his title with a first-round KO win over Hugo Ruiz on Saturday night, before sending a message of support to detained rapper 21 Savage.

The unbeaten Davis, 24, wasted little time in steaming through Ruiz in California, putting the Mexican down with a late barrage in the first round which prompted referee Jack Reiss to call a halt to the fight after two minutes and 59 seconds.

Davis, a Floyd Mayweather protégée, extended his unblemished professional slate to 21 wins from 21 fights – 20 of which have come inside the distance.

After the fight, he showed his support for rapper 21 Savage, who was recently arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid claims he is an illegal immigrant.

The Atlanta-based rapper – real name She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – confirmed last week that he was born in the UK.

He emigrated to the US aged seven, and officials accuse him of violating his visa term and being “unlawfully present” in the country.

He is threatened with deportation, but says the visa issue is "through no fault of his own."

The rapper has found support from some high-profile names, and Baltimore-born boxer Davis added himself to that list when he donned a ‘Free 21 Savage’ T-shirt after his win at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Somewhat bizarrely after the fight, Floyd Mayweather claimed that next up for Davis would be an exhibition fight against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mayweather, 41, himself stepped out of retirement to demolish Nasukawa, 20, in less than a round during their exhibition fight on New Year’s Eve, reportedly pocketing a cool $9 million in the process.

At super-featherweight, Davis would be more in line with the Japanese kickboxer’s 58kg (127lbs) frame.

Mayweather claimed the bout would take place in April, according to Forbes.