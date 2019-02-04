'21 Savage memes are my favorite part of Super Bowl': Demi Lovato deletes Twitter over rapper jibe

Singer Demi Lovato has endured the wrath of Twitter, being forced to delete her account after claiming her "favorite part" of Super Bowl LIII were memes poking fun at rapper 21 Savage, currently detained by US immigration.

Lovato, 26, tweeted during Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and LA Rams that "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl," in reference to the internet reaction poking fun at the 'Bank Account' musician's arrest by US immigration.

Despite heavily detailing a violent Atlanta, Georgia, upbringing in his records, 21 Savage, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been detained for allegedly entering the US as a 12-year-old from the UK in July 2005 and outstaying his visa.

News of his arrest on Sunday morning quickly caught fire and the result was a crescendo of memes and other various amusing one-liners all handily put together by the ever-present Twitterati during the Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in 21 Savage's purported hometown of Atlanta.

21 savage: “Don't come out the house 'cause the gang outside”

The gang: pic.twitter.com/G7QgH8EZW9 — kathryn (@Kat13573937) February 4, 2019

21 Savage:"13 got my first strap"

The strap: pic.twitter.com/X6FpitTAxw — El Duderino (@kxll_lex) February 4, 2019

Why y’all 21 Savage like this?! 😩 pic.twitter.com/cjoL3W8w1r — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 3, 2019

Free 21 Savage. — Norm Kelly (@norm) February 3, 2019

All seemed well and good until Lovato, who found fame initially with The Disney Channel before launching a successful solo career, and has endured well-publicized substance dependence struggles, joined the action.

When Lovato tweeted that she was also enjoying the memes, namely one that implied 21 Savage would be "writing verses" with a quill, and was greeted with a huge backlash by social media users, some even referencing her drug use, before explaining herself and then being forced to delete her account.

However, there were some who sympathized with Lovato, and pointed out the hypocrisy of the attack.

This how 21 Savage be writing his verses pic.twitter.com/c2deHSXAcS — 6rian (@_i_am_brian2) February 4, 2019

Twitter vs demi lovato right now pic.twitter.com/0tTBa454DY — Jcecil 2.0🐝 (@0Jcecil) February 4, 2019

y’all: 21 SAVAGE GOT DEPORTED SKSHDKDHDKDJ



demi lovato: lol



y’all: what’s funny? — big freedia-slaves (@DeanteSays) February 4, 2019

Black People: *Makes Jokes About 21 Savage*



Demi Lovato: *Enjoys Tha Memes About 21 Savage*



Black People: "Black People Getting Deported Is Funny You Drug Addict?"



😭😭😭😭😭 — Adolf Clitler (@MrinconSiderate) February 4, 2019

Y’all Attacking Demi Lovato Are The Reason People Relapse Or Don’t Ask For Help And You’ll Be The First To Tweet RIP Demi Y’all Are Disgusting — ⚡️Dean Gaga⭐️ (@Dean_Gaga2) February 4, 2019

Wasn't gonna say anything but honestly people need to calm down about Demi Lovato's tweet. The whole damn internet has been laughing at 21 Savage memes ALL DAMN DAY so why act like she did something so awful?! The hypocrisy on here is just so freaking annoying. — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) February 4, 2019

Shortly after deleting her account due to replies calling her a "crackhead" and a "junkie", Lovato wrote on her Instagram story that she was shocked at the response and had not meant to offend anyone.

"Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that's not a joke...not have I EVER laughed at that," she wrote. "The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it's no excuse to laugh at someone's addiction, let alone their OD."

In December, 21 Savage released his second album, 'I am > I was', which went to the top of the Billboard 200 albums charts, and he has proved a hugely popular figure locally in Atlanta, regularly donating to charitable causes. If the allegations prove to be true, it would be devastating for a community who sees the rapper as one of their own.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman said he was being held for removal proceedings. It was also reported that 21 Savage had been arrested for being a felon, after having been convicted of drugs charges in 2014.

On the field at Super Bowl LIII, Tom Brady's Patriots clinched their third championship in five years by defeating the Rams 13-3.