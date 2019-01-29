Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder to renew hostilities in New York City rematch – report

After a highly-controversial draw in California in December, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury might clash again on the East Coast as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is favorite to host the high stakes rematch.

The two heavyweights fought to a split draw on December 1 in a thrilling back and forth contest at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but it looks as though the Big Apple will win the race to host what is boxing’s marquee matchup so far this year, reports BoxingScene.com.

The fight will reportedly take place on either April 27 or May 18.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is the strong frontrunner to hold the rematch though Frank Warren, Tyson Fury’s promoter, has left the door ajar for the fight to take place in Las Vegas should a deal not be struck in New York City.

He has ruled out a return to California, citing the controversial judging from the pair’s last fight as the principal reason.

The much-disputed bout was ruled a split draw last month. Fury appeared to be in control of the fight for the majority of the rounds despite being sent to the canvas on two occasions by thunderous blows from the American, including a particularly Lazarus-like comeback in the twelfth.

Many observers thought that former world champion Fury had done more than enough to have his hand raised.

“It’ll be announced real soon,” WBC champ Wilder said of the upcoming rematch last weekend. “Maybe in about two weeks or so it’ll be announced.”

“We’re just getting all the little things in order and we’re gonna announce it and have another epic fight.”

Fury has never competed in Brooklyn but perhaps fittingly it was the scene of a chapter of the Fury/Wilder story, when the Brit confronted Wilder in the ring after the Bronze Bomber’s knockout of Artur Szpilka in January 2016.

Anthony Joshua, who holds three of the four world heavyweight titles, had been linked with a title unification bout with Wilder. It now appears those plans have been put on ice as his camp has reportedly extended an offer to 23-0-1 heavyweight Jarrell Miller for a June bout in Madison Square Garden, in what would be the 2012 Olympic gold medalist’s United States debut.