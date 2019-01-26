‘A special man!’ Man Utd fan McGregor sings Solskjaer’s praises after knockout win

Manchester United racked up their eighth victory in a row under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an FA Cup knockout win over Arsenal on Friday night – earning praise from United fan and MMA megastar Conor McGregor.

McGregor clearly liked what he saw when United swept past Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round, packing some of the attacking punch that had been so evidently absent under former manager Jose Mourinho.

READ MORE: 'He's already got as many trophies as Klopp!' - Social media reacts to Solskjaer at Man United

The win extended Solskjaer’s perfect record as manager to eight games in a row – and had McGregor singing the Norwegian’s praises online.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a special man!” the former UFC ‘champ champ’ tweeted to his 7.4 million followers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a special man!

The Man United Super Sub.

Player AND Manager. Insane!

You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history.

Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present!

Wow! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

He added a reference to Solskjaer’s playing time at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, when he was renowned for coming off the bench and scoring as a ‘super sub’ – most famously to hand his team a a last-gasp victory in the Champions League final in 1999.

“The Man United Super Sub. Player AND Manager. Insane! You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history. Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present! Wow!” the Irishman gushed.

United have enjoyed a spectacular uplift under their new boss, who has cheerfully gone about his business in a manner that offers stark contrast to the gloom that engulfed the club during the latter days of Mourinho’s reign.

When one social media user asked how long ‘The Notorious’ had been a Red Devils fan, one Twitter user helpfully posted a pic of a young McGregor in a grey Manchester United shirt worn during the 1995-96 season.

McGregor himself reposted the pic, writing: “I see my son when I look at this.”

“This is a picture from my schools 'sports day', and that infamous Grey Utd jersey, I actually bought myself with my communion money at 8 years of age.

“I’d love to know where it is now. A truly Notorious football jersey!”

I see my son when I look at this. Thank you for sharing.

This is a picture from my schools “sports day”, and that infamous Grey Utd jersey, I actually bought myself with my communion money at 8 years of age.

I’d love to know where it is now.

A truly Notorious football jersey! https://t.co/1NxLZYJMXt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

The Irish fight king, 30, was referring to the infamous incident with United wearing the kit during a game against Southampton in 1996.

Manager Ferguson ordered a change of strip at half time with his team losing and being outplayed, claiming the shirt design was making it difficult for his players to see each other on.

United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal in London on Friday took them into the fifth round of the FA Cup, and came thanks to goals from former Gunners man Alexis Sanchez, as well as Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

The club themselves even responded to McGregor’s tweet by reposting it with the message: “Putting the UFC in #MUFC.”