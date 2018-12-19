HomeSport News

'He's already got as many trophies as Klopp!' - Social media reacts to Solskjaer at Man United

A host of fans, former teammates, and famous names have had their say on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United interim manager, with the majority meeting the announcement with equal optimism and sarcasm.

Solskjaer's appointment has been a largely popular one among United fans, as the 45-year-old Norwegian, nicknamed 'The Baby-faced Assassin' on the Old Trafford terraces, will forever be remembered for scoring the most famous goal in the club's illustrious history. He will join United until May 2019 on a loan agreement from Molde FK. 

Solskjaer came off the bench to score a 93rd minute winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final that earned United a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in Barcelona's Camp Nou and clinched an unprecedented treble, having already bagged the Premier League and FA Cup that season.

Teammates from the club's treble-winning era, including Gary Neville and David Beckham, as well as other ex-United figures, have been highly enthusiastic about the news, taking the opportunity to beam with nostalgia and wish Solskjaer luck.

German giants Bayern Munich however, who were on the receiving end of that heartbreaking last-gasp goal and defeat, have been less tolerant to some of the nostalgic posts. The club's English language account, well-known for its willingness to engage in online debate, joked they had muted the official Champions League account due to its constant reminders of that night in Spain.

Fans also took to poking fun at Solskjaer's 'super sub' status while at United, having gathered a reputation and knack for scoring goals when employed as an impact substitute int he dying minutes of games, just as he had done against Bayern.

Solskjaer has been brought in as the temporary successor to under fire Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho, whose final game as coach was a 3-1 defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield, which proved to be the final straw with the club's superiors as the self-proclaimed 'Special One' became the sacked one, being relived of his duties two days later.

Some United fans decided Solskjaer's announcement was the perfect opportunity to get one over on the current Premier League leaders, by highlighting that Solskjaer had been in the job just minutes and had already won as many trophies as manager Jurgen Klopp in English football - a grand total of zero. Others just hoped he would teach misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku some new tricks from his wealth of experience up front.

A certainty of Solskjaer's coaching tenure at United is that he will look to structure his side around out of favor Paul Pogba. Solskjaer was quoted as saying he will "without a doubt" look to build his team around the under-performing £100 million signing, with the French midfielder having come under fire for his perceived poor performances and attitude this season, as well as a poorly timed tweet that seemed to poke fun at Mourinho's dismissal.

