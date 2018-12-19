'I want to build the team around Pogba' - New Man United boss Solskjaer on underperforming star

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has "absolutely no doubt" he'll build his team around Paul Pogba, whom he described as a 'great kid' despite the midfielder's recent criticism from fans.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday and donning a tracksuit of his current club Molde FK, whom he will temporarily leave to take the reins at United, Solskjaer was asked about structuring his side around Pogba once in the Old Trafford hotseat, despite general consensus hinting the French World Cup-winner has shown poor attitude and effort levels at United.

"Well I would. Absolutely no doubt...he played with (Norwegian former Man United academy player) Etzaz Hussain, who is playing for me tomorrow. That just shows how far the kid's come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him," Solskjaer beamed.

Solskjaer was announced as United manager until the end of the 2018/19 season while United bosses carry out a "thorough search" for Mourinho's permanent replacement in the summer, with the club stressing the 45-year-old will be in the job until no later than May.

Pogba, who left United's academy in 2012 to move to Italian giants Juventus, before a £100 million move brough him back to Old Trafford two years ago, angered United fans when barely an hour after Mourinho's departure was announced, a cryptic post to his social media accounts titled "caption this" was published and then deleted.

Supporters admonished the lacklustre star, who was known to endure a rift with departed boss Mourinho during his tenure, calling the posts "disrespectful", regardless of whether they were part of a supposed campaign held in conjunction with Man United and German sportswear giant Adidas, the club's kit sponsor.

Solskjaer's appointment, although on an interim basis, was largely a popular one with United fans. The player known to them as 'The Baby-faced Assassin' on the terraces etched his name into United folklore when he scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute of the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, earning a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in Barcelona's Camp Nou and delivering United an unprecedented treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup that season.