Stripper twerks over MLS trophy in wild Atlanta United celebrations (VIDEO)

Atlanta United's MLS Cup win last weekend set off wild celebrations in the city which included some of the team ending up in a legendary local strip club – where even the trophy got a celebratory twerk.

Atlanta beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 in front of a record 73,000 fans at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday – an incredible triumph for a team that has only been in MLS for two seasons.

Five Stripes players embarked on a bus parade in the city on Monday as thounsands lined the streets, but the celebrations later extended to less family-friendly entertainment in the form of a trip to Atlanta’s ‘Magic City’ strip joint.

Footage circulating on social media – which comes with an RT Sport discretionary warning – showed the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on stage at the club, surrounded by dancers and dollar bills.

The MLS Cup ended up at Magic City last night 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5o9FfJL64P — Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) December 11, 2018

One video also showed a near-naked dancer twerking over the silverware to give it that little bit of extra shine.

💸🏆🍑 After winning the MLS Cup, Atlanta United brought the trophy to a strip club...



📱Insta: evanrosenbergatl#ATLUTDpic.twitter.com/VYRZYBNK4Q — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 11, 2018

Magic City touts itself as a "world famous" venue and has been described by GQ magazine as “hip-hop's ultimate proving ground – a legendary hive of hustlers and dreamers.”

The group of Atlanta players certainly appeared to revel in it, after clinching the cup thanks to their win over Portland which came courtesy of a goal from Josef Martinez - his 35th of the season - and a Franco Escobar strike in the second half.

The team boasted an average regular-season home attendance of 53,000, which is among the top 20 globally and is seen as taking the sport in the US to a whole new level.

Absolute SCENES from Atlanta



The full parade gallery 📸 : https://t.co/4htTjXjfoQpic.twitter.com/MBDBGHQqoo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 11, 2018

Football recently saw a twerking scandal at the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards, when the first-ever female recipient of the accolade, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg was asked by ceremony co-host Martin Solveig if she could perform the dance move on stage.

Also on rt.com Outrage as 1st-ever Women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to TWERK onstage by awards host (VIDEO)

Solveig faced an online backlash over the ill-conceived gag, and later apologized.

Hegerberg later brushed off the incident, saying: "I didn't feel it like that [as sexist] at all to be honest and it's sad if people thought about the situation like that.”