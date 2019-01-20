UFC Brooklyn: Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw do battle for UFC flyweight title
20 January 201903:23 GMT
Coming up next, it's one of the most heart-warming storylines of the night as Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich make their respective returns to the octagon.
For VanZant, it's a chance to reboot her career after a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an horrific broken arm.
But for Ostovich, her return to the cage tonight is all the more remarkable.
She was the victim of an alleged domestic violence attack by her husband, fellow MMA fighter Arnold Berdon, that left her in hospital in November with a reported broken orbital bone.
After her family and management looked to cancel her fight this weekend, she persuaded them - and the UFC - that she would be good to go tonight, and now she's ready to step into the cage and fight.
Her story has been amplified by the fact that alleged domestic abuser Greg Hardy is also on the card, but the Hawaiian has taken a remarkable approach to the whole episode by seeking out Hardy to clear the air before their respective fights tonight.Also on rt.com 'We were both very relieved': Rachael Ostovich reveals hotel chat with Greg Hardy at UFC Brooklyn
With all respect and credit to VanZant, there would be no more popular - or emotional - victory tonight if Ostovich manages to beat the odds and claim the win tonight.
She's a truly remarkable woman and someone whose circumstances have turned her into a role model for people who have found themselves in similar circumstances.
Win or lose, her story is an incredible one.
- 03:14 GMT
SUBMISSION!
Glover Teixeira had to overcome some early adversity, but the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was able to use his grappling skills to earn a first-round submission victory over Karl Roberson.
Roberson hurt Teixeira early and ended up in the mount position, where he rained down some heavy-duty ground and pound on the Brazilian veteran.
But Teixeira is made of tough stuff, and he managed to wriggle free, before eventually turning the tables on his less-experienced opponent and locking up an arm-triangle choke.
His first attempt was well defended by Roberson, but after some readjustment by Teixeira, there was no way out for the rising prospect, who was forced to tap out at the 3:21 mark of the opening round.
That's a huge win for Teixeira, who showed that he's still very much a factor at the top end of the UFC's light-heavyweight division.
- 03:05 GMT
Our first fight on the main card features a hot prospect against a seasoned veteran as American Karl Roberson looks to make an impact in the UFC's light-heavyweight division against Brazil's former world title challenger Glover Teixeira.
Teixeira is whopping 11 years older than his opponent. Will age prove a benefit or a hindrance here? Roberson can really bang, so Teixeira will need to be wary of the American's power.
- 02:59 GMT
Many expected rising lightweight contender Alexander "The Great" Hernandez to sweep aside octagon veteran and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, but the future Hall of Famer proved there's plenty still left in the tank as he dismantled the trash-talking contender in spectacular fashion, before declaring: "The old man's still got it!"
🎶 Allow me to reintroduce myself 🎶— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Lightweight division, @CowboyCerrone is BACK!! #UFCBrooklynpic.twitter.com/w8ogcFcdd3
Cerrone's victory came on the occasion of his 40th fight for Zuffa, the longtime parent company of the UFC, as he proved that he's the wrong man to disrespect before a fight.
That fact might be worth considering if he gets his wish to fight Conor McGregor next. That's the fight he wants. And, after McGregor tweeted his approval, that could be an ideal bout to bring the Irishman back to the octagon in 2019.
For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019
Congratulations.
- 02:58 GMT
Welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn, New York. We're about to get underway with live updates from the main card in the Big Apple, and the crowd in the Barclays Center is buzzing after the featured preliminary bout.