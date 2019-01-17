‘Fair competition’: US state proposes obliging transgender athletes to compete under biological sex

State lawmakers in South Dakota, USA, have proposed a law banning transgender athletes from competing against rivals of opposite biological sex.

The new bill will require transgender participants to enter sporting events in accordance with the gender listed on their birth certificate, instead of their assumed sexual choice.

READ MORE: ‘Having a penis and competing as a woman is not fair’: Navratilova inflames transgender fury

“Texas’ University Interscholastic League requires that students participate on sports teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate,” Senator Jim Bolin, a lawmaker behind the proposed bill said.

“I just firmly believe that those who are males should play in sports designated for males and those who are females … should play in sports designated for females, according to your birth certificate. It’s about fair competition,” he added.

Also on rt.com ‘I hear some fans aren’t happy, it’s ok I’ll be back’ - 1st trans male US boxer after pro debut

According to the current rules adopted by South Dakota High School Activities Association in 2015 transgender athletes are allowed to participate in sporting activities in accordance with their gender identity, not assigned biological sex.

The controversial issue has flared up in US college sport after transgender competitors dominated female events raising questions of unfair testosterone advantage.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley sets another meet record in winning the girls 200m, 24.17 #cttrackpic.twitter.com/6hAaFApIwk — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

In October, the fairness of transgender athletes’ participation in sport was questioned again, after Canadian transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon won the women’s sprint at the 2018 world championship.

READ MORE: ‘Not fair’: World cycling bronze medalist criticizes transgender athlete’s victory

The victory triggered a wave of fury and condemnation with many athletes insisting that the Canadian should have been banned from women’s events.