Ronaldo 'to submit DNA sample' as part of case into Vegas rape allegations – reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been asked for a DNA sample as he cooperates with police in Las Vegas over allegations he raped US woman Kathryn Mayorga in the city in 2009, according to American media reports.

Las Vegas police reopened the case last year after Mayorga claimed she had been raped by the footballer in a hotel suite after a night spent partying in 2009.

Ronaldo firmly denies the claims and is offering police full cooperation, including providing a DNA sample, US news outlet TMZ Sports reports, citing sources close to the player.

The Juventus player has consistently denied any wrongdoing, saying in December that he was “calm” and “very confident that soon everything will be clear."

Mayorga filed a lawsuit against the 33-year-old football superstar last year, saying she remained traumatized by her alleged ordeal and that she had been emboldened to take the step by the MeToo movement.

She says Ronaldo anally raped her after she rejected his advances in a penthouse suite. It is also claimed he sent a team of legal “fixers” to coerce Mayorga into signing a $375,00 hush money deal.

Ronaldo’s lawyers have said documents cited by some media outlets in reporting the case are “fabrications.”

He has also firmly rejected recent claims by UK model Jasmine Lennard, who said on Twitter that she would “help” Mayorga with her case.

Ronaldo reportedly called Lennard's claims “false and defamatory,” while the model, meanwhile, has deleted her Twitter account.