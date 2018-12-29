Ronaldo breaks YET ANOTHER goal-scoring record as he nets for Juve v Sampdoria

The Serie A season is only at the halfway point but Cristiano Ronaldo has already reached yet another goal-scoring milestone to add to his ever-burgeoning collection of records.

The prolific Portuguese striker struck in the second minute of Juve’s match against Sampdoria on Saturday, rifling home a low shot past goalkeeper Emil Audero.

That took Ronaldo to 13 Serie A goals for the season – the highest single-term record for a Portuguese player in Italy’s top flight.

Ronaldo overtakes compatriot Rui Barros, who scored 12 times in Juventus colors during the 1988-89 season.

While some may argue we are increasingly entering niche territory in the Ronaldo record stakes – and those of his great rival Lionel Messi – the latest milestone is testament to how well the Portuguese ace is adapting to life in Italy following his move from Real Madrid in the summer.

The goal also takes Ronaldo level at the top of the Serie A scoring charts for this season with Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek – but the Juve man has five assists to his name, whereas Piatek has none.

Table-toppers Juve took the lead in Turin as they bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 19 games.

Ronaldo started the game after being rested in the team’s last outing against Atalanta, although came off the bench to rescue his team in that game with a late equalizer.

