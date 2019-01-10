Ronaldo ‘calls in lawyers’ as UK model deletes Twitter account after claims against football star

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly hit back at UK glamour model Jasmine Lennard after she posted a series of incendiary tweets about the Portuguese football star in which she branded him a “psychopath” and “bully.”

Lennard, 33, posted a series of Tweet on Tuesday slamming the Juventus forward – with whom she reportedly had a relationship 10 years ago.

The model said she had information that would help Kathryn Mayorga, the US woman who accuses Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 - allegations which the footballer vehemently denies.

Lennard said she was “reaching out” to Mayorga after watching the documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ which details sexual abuse allegations against the R and B singer.

“No one has any idea what he is truly like. If they had half a clue they’d be horrified,” Lennard wrote in one tweet.

“No one would believe the things I'm going to share if I didn't have proof but thankfully — because I'm a smart girl — I have an abundance of it. Game's up,” she added.

Ronaldo has reportedly now hit back, calling Lennard’s claims “false and defamatory,” according to US news outlet TMZ.

Lawyers for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace are also said to be looking at the situation.

Lennard, meanwhile, deleted the tweets before removing her account entirely from the social media network.

The model shot to fame on the TV talent-search show Make Me A Supermodel and has also appeared on the Celebrity Big Brother show in the UK.

She has previously talked to the media about what she says was a fling with the football player back in 2008.

She claimed in her recent tweets that she had been in touch with Ronaldo in the past 18 months, which the footballer reportedly denies.

Ronaldo has vehemently denied the allegations against him by Mayorga, who says he anally raped her in a Las Vegas hotel suite after a night spent partying in 2009.

Lawyers for the player have said that documents cited by some media outlets in reporting the case are “fabrications.”

Ronaldo himself said in December that he was “calm” and “very confident that soon everything will be clear."