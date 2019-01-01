'I was the one underestimating him': Nasukawa opens up after crushing Mayweather defeat
The Japanese kickboxing world champion carried an undefeated record into the ring to face Mayweather on New Year's Eve, but was badly outgunned by the 50-0 boxer in what turned out to be a horrible mismatch in Saitama.Also on rt.com Easy Money: Floyd Mayweather blows away Tenshin Nasukawa with first-round TKO at Rizin 14
Mayweather, 41, decked 20-year-old Nasukawa three times as he stopped the Japanese fighter in just 140 seconds in their three-round exhibition boxing bout, leaving the young star in tears.
Despite the crushing nature of his defeat to Mayweather, Nasukawa's undefeated kickboxing record remains intact, and he insists he has no regrets over taking the high-profile exhibition bout.
"I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash," he admitted in an Instagram post.
"I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge."
View this post on Instagram
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
The 20-year-old admitted the defeat hurt, and also confessed that perhaps the opportunity came before he was ready to truly take advantage of it.
"The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns," he continued.
"I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge.
"I learned that I didn't work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year."
Nasukawa also took the opportunity to praise Mayweather and vowed to come back even better as he looks to build on his already-impressive martial arts career.
"Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was.
"I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level.
"It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me!
"Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much."Also on rt.com 'Greatest businessman ever': Reaction as Mayweather bags '$64k a second' for destruction of Nasukawa