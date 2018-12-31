In PHOTOS: Floyd Mayweather's New Year's Eve demolition of Tenshin Nasukawa

The fight didn't last long, but the camera shutters were clicking from the moment Floyd Mayweather set foot inside the Saitama Super Arena to take on Tenshin Nasukawa.

The bout formed the main event of Rizin 14, the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza from Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Rizin Fighting Federation.

The fight card featured a host of top martial arts talent from around the world, including Japanese bantamweight superstar Kyoji Horiguchi and hulking female grappling ace from Brazil Gabi Garcia.

But the bout at the top of the card attracted the most global attention, as Mayweather stepped back into the ring against undefeated - but undersized - kickboxing star Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match.

The bout was scheduled for three 3-minute rounds, but Mayweather needed only one as he came out throwing heat from the very start.

Mayweather dropped Nasukawa three times before the Japanese fighter's corner threw in the towel in the final minute of the opening round.

Check out some of the best photographs from the event: