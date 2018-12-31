HomeSport News

In PHOTOS: Floyd Mayweather's New Year's Eve demolition of Tenshin Nasukawa

© Reuters / Issei Kato
The fight didn't last long, but the camera shutters were clicking from the moment Floyd Mayweather set foot inside the Saitama Super Arena to take on Tenshin Nasukawa.

The bout formed the main event of Rizin 14, the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza from Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Rizin Fighting Federation.

The fight card featured a host of top martial arts talent from around the world, including Japanese bantamweight superstar Kyoji Horiguchi and hulking female grappling ace from Brazil Gabi Garcia.

But the bout at the top of the card attracted the most global attention, as Mayweather stepped back into the ring against undefeated - but undersized - kickboxing star Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match.

The bout was scheduled for three 3-minute rounds, but Mayweather needed only one as he came out throwing heat from the very start.

Mayweather dropped Nasukawa three times before the Japanese fighter's corner threw in the towel in the final minute of the opening round.

Check out some of the best photographs from the event:

The Saitama Arena in Japan where the action went down. © Reuters / Issei Kato
Mayweather completed his ring walk in a surgical mask and with his son rapping. © Reuters / Issei Kato
'Money' prowls the ring before the bout. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Mayweather was all smiles before the fight. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Mayweather's 19-year-old son Kouran provides some rap entertainment before the fight. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Tenshin Nasukawa cut a tense figure before the fight - in stark contrast to Mayweather. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Mayweather did not hold back against his younger opponent. © Reuters / Issei Kato

© Reuters / Issei Kato

The 41-year-old boxer dropped the Japanese kickboxer three times in the first round. © Reuters / Issei Kato

The bout didn't last the first round as Nasukawa was handed a heavy lesson in boxing. © Reuters / Issei Kato

© Reuters / Issei Kato

Nasukawa appeared distraught at his defeat but was consoled by Mayweather. © Reuters / Issei Kato

